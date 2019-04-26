Bloem Celtic forfeit match as punishment for pitch invasion against CT City
The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee last night found Bloemfontein Celtic FC guilty on charges of failing to provide adequate security and causing the abandonment of the Absa Premiership fixture against Cape Town City on 14 April 2019.
The DC ordered that the match be forfeited to Cape Town City FC with a 3-0 score. In addition, Bloemfontein Celtic’s remaining two home matches are to be played outside of the Free State Province at venues to be determined by the League.
