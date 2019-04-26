View all in Latest
Behind Ramaphosa's decision to axe Jiba and Mrwebi from NPA

702 host Clement Manyathela spoke to Phephelaphi Dube, an independent legal analyst, about the president’s decision to fire the public prosecutors.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to axe senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

Letters were served to the pair on Thursday night after a report by retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro established that the two were neither fit nor proper to hold their respective offices within the prosecuting body.

Jiba was the deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, and Mrwebi was the head of the specialised commercial crimes Unit.

702 host Clement Manyathela spoke to Phephelaphi Dube, an independent legal analyst who specialises in constitutional law, about the president’s decision to fire the public prosecutors.

“The decision itself doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the fact that there have always been findings that have been made by two courts, the North Gauteng High Court as well as the Supreme Court of Appeal about their conduct.”

Listen to the audio below for more.

Timeline

