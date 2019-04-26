Juju Valley residents frustrated as ANC, EFF wrangle over services
More than 400 households form part of this informal settlement, which is on donated land but Polokwane Mayor Thembi Nkadimeng said that the municipality needs written proof of the land donation first before providing services.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continue to lock horns in the Polokwane municipality over the provision of basic services, including water, sanitation and electricity, to the people of Juju Valley.
More than 400 households form part of this informal settlement, which is on donated land.
The EFF said that it will continue to occupy unused land to make more space for people to live.
Residents of Juju Valley, bordering on the EFF-controlled ward 13 in Seshego, are frustrated.
WATCH: Juju Valley: A 'role model' for landowners
Tavern co-owner Mashilo Semenya said the land for the settlement was donated by the white landowner, who lives abroad, but the municipality doesn’t recognise this.
“We don’t have basic services like water, electricity. Even now we are trying to talk or communicate with the mayor [but] she refuses to give us the services.”
But Mayor Thembi Nkadimeng told Eyewitness News that the municipality needs written proof of the land donation first.
Meanwhile, a representative of the landowners, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that they are planning to build houses on the land, but a set number of erven will be given to the community.
He said that if the municipality fails to provide services, these will be rolled out privately.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
