Amcu to shed light on plans amid deregistration threat

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) is expected to shed more light on its future plans, as the Labour Registrar intends to deregister the union.

Amcu, which rose to popularity during the Lonmin strike that culminated in the Marikana massacre, has 250,000 members.

However, it had failed to hold a congress to elect new leaders and did not disclose its finances.

If the union is successfully removed, mining companies could refuse to pay union fees.