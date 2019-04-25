'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only community
Eureka Movement founder Adriaan Nieuwoudt said black economic empowerment was implemented at the expense of white South Africans.
CAPE TOWN - The developer of a “whites only” community in the Northern Cape said South Africa had been on a skewed trajectory since democracy.
Garies farmer Adriaan Nieuwoudt said on Thursday he created Eureka - an enclave exclusively for white people – to protect his culture from extinction.
Residents claim white South Africans are being uprooted and driven from their country of birth.
A 21-kilometre dirt road from the town of Garies leads to the Eureka community where, around 30 homes, at various levels of completion, were being constructed and could be seen from the fence where Eyewitness News was allowed to film from.
EWN was not allowed into the settlement because of the colour of the reporter's skin.
#NorthernCape The developer of a “whites only” community in the Northern Cape, Adriaan Nieuwoudt, says South Africa took a skewed trajectory since democracy. KB pic.twitter.com/cWzn8qyLG2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2019
Eureka Movement founder Nieuwoudt said black economic empowerment was implemented by the post-apartheid government at the expense of white South Africans.
“We are being forced from our native country, by acting racist against us and that’s my conclusion (sic). That’s why we’re building Eureka to stop this, we bought a piece of land with my own money, we’re not asking anything from anyone.”
The Kamiesberg Local Municipality has, however, been trying to halt the development and has already obtained an interdict pausing construction.
Nieuwoudt said members of the Eureka Movement were adamant they must be allowed to create a life. The settlement already has a shop and a small school open on the premises.
“We do not interfere with people’s religious or political beliefs but we do have a God-given conscience to see what is happening here.”
The community generates electricity from solar energy and desalination technology is used to provide drinking water.
Nieuwoudt said he would not be voting for a particular party but against the current government.
A small group of residents apparently concerned about safety showed up to interrogate EWN while reporting on the story.
#NorthernCape Nieuwoudt says he created Eureka…an enclave exclusively for white people to protect his culture from extinction. KB pic.twitter.com/CmMEUrKaGf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
-
Petition launched over ‘racist’ report on coloured South African women
-
Here’s how much MTN & Vodacom charge for data in other countries
-
Fight with DA is about clearing my ‘priceless’ name – De Lille
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removed
-
Rob Packham's defence pokes holes in State witnesses' testimonies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.