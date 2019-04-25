'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only community

Eureka Movement founder Adriaan Nieuwoudt said black economic empowerment was implemented at the expense of white South Africans.

CAPE TOWN - The developer of a “whites only” community in the Northern Cape said South Africa had been on a skewed trajectory since democracy.

Garies farmer Adriaan Nieuwoudt said on Thursday he created Eureka - an enclave exclusively for white people – to protect his culture from extinction.

Residents claim white South Africans are being uprooted and driven from their country of birth.

A 21-kilometre dirt road from the town of Garies leads to the Eureka community where, around 30 homes, at various levels of completion, were being constructed and could be seen from the fence where Eyewitness News was allowed to film from.

EWN was not allowed into the settlement because of the colour of the reporter's skin.

“We are being forced from our native country, by acting racist against us and that’s my conclusion (sic). That’s why we’re building Eureka to stop this, we bought a piece of land with my own money, we’re not asking anything from anyone.”

The Kamiesberg Local Municipality has, however, been trying to halt the development and has already obtained an interdict pausing construction.

Nieuwoudt said members of the Eureka Movement were adamant they must be allowed to create a life. The settlement already has a shop and a small school open on the premises.

“We do not interfere with people’s religious or political beliefs but we do have a God-given conscience to see what is happening here.”

The community generates electricity from solar energy and desalination technology is used to provide drinking water.

Nieuwoudt said he would not be voting for a particular party but against the current government.

A small group of residents apparently concerned about safety showed up to interrogate EWN while reporting on the story.