Whiteley ruled out of Crusaders clash with knee injury
Warren Whiteley failed a fitness test at the Lions captains run on Thursday and will be replaced by Kwagga Smith in the line-up.
JOHANNESBURG - Emirates Lions captain Warren Whiteley will not feature when his side takes on the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday morning.
Whiteley failed a fitness test at the Lions captain's run on Thursday and will be replaced in the line-up by Kwagga Smith, who will also wear the captain's armband after Malcolm Marx and Elton Jantjies were both rested this week under Springbok protocols.
Whiteley returned to action in last week's 23-17 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton after being out for several weeks with a pectoral injury. The Lions management couldn’t confirm the extent of the injury that will keep the talisman skipper out of the Crusaders clash.
Popular in Sport
-
Scrambled goal takes Orlando Pirates closer to title
-
All-star line-up for CAF Champions League semifinals
-
Wayde van Niekerk pulls out of National Champs
-
European clubs to discuss Champions League revamp
-
PSL & Sundowns submit documents to PSL on Wayne Arendse sanction
-
Bok Rugby World Cup jersey: The tech, design and heritage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.