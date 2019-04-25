Whiteley ruled out of Crusaders clash with knee injury

Warren Whiteley failed a fitness test at the Lions captains run on Thursday and will be replaced by Kwagga Smith in the line-up.

JOHANNESBURG - Emirates Lions captain Warren Whiteley will not feature when his side takes on the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday morning.

Whiteley failed a fitness test at the Lions captain's run on Thursday and will be replaced in the line-up by Kwagga Smith, who will also wear the captain's armband after Malcolm Marx and Elton Jantjies were both rested this week under Springbok protocols.

Whiteley returned to action in last week's 23-17 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton after being out for several weeks with a pectoral injury. The Lions management couldn’t confirm the extent of the injury that will keep the talisman skipper out of the Crusaders clash.