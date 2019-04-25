Wayde van Niekerk pulls out of National Champs

The world champion 400m runner was due to make his return in the 400m heats on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - World champion 400m runner Wayde van Niekerk has pulled out of the National Athletic Championship.

The 26-year-old said he did not want to take any chances with his return after a lengthy injury layoff as the conditions were not ideal.

Sad to announce my withdrawal from the @AthleticsSA_ Senior Champs. Was looking forward to competing again on home soil after a good build-up but the weather isn’t playing along so we don't want to take any chances. I look forward to representing SA on the international circuit. — Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) April 25, 2019

Niekerk was due to make his return in the 400m heats on Thursday afternoon. There has been rainfall in Germiston which resulted in a wet track and therefore van Niekerk did not want to take the risk.

The 400m world record holder missed the entire 2018 season due to a knee ligament injury sustained in a celebrity tag rugby match.

He will most likely to be back on the track in the European season in what will be a build-up to the IAAF World Championships in Doha in September.