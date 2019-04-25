Vodacom, MTN fleecing SA consumers, especially the poor - Competition Commission

Data bundles price overcharging is especially acute for poor consumers who typically use small, prepaid bundles.

JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom and MTN are fleecing consumers – particularly poor ones - in their home country South Africa when it comes to data, according to the Competition Commission.

The two companies charge more for data in South Africa than anywhere else they operate.

The overcharging is especially acute for poor consumers who typically use small, prepaid data bundles.

Shares in Vodacom and MTN fell sharply on Wednesday after the Competition Commission released its scathing report.

Vodacom fell by 4.68%, and MTN was down by 2.65%.

The commission wants networks to introduce data price cuts immediately.

Listen to the audio below for more.