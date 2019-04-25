Winter is coming: Gauteng residents urged to save water, despite heavy rain
The water and sanitation department said while dam levels were rising due to heavy downpours, the levels would only be sustainable depending on the rate of consumption.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite the Vaal Dam going over the 90% capacity mark due to heavy rainfall, the Department of Water and Sanitation has urged Gauteng residents to continue saving water.
The department said on Thursday it was preparing for the upcoming winter season.
The dam spans Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State.
The department's Sputnik Ratau said the country's dam levels were rising due to heavy downpours, but he warned the levels would only be sustainable depending on the rate of consumption.
“We are also cautious around the fact that as we’re getting around winter, the rain will not be around much longer. Therefore, the amount of water we have in the Vaal Dam will continue to provide for Gauteng and needs to be looked at very carefully.”
