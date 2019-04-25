Stormers recall their Boks for Bulls clash

There are seven changes to the starting line-up, with four in the forward pack and three in the backline.

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers welcome back some experienced players for their North-South derby against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

There are seven changes to the starting line-up, with four in the forward pack and three in the backline.

Siya Kolisi is back in the starting XV to lead the side at flank along with fellow Springboks Frans Malherbe and Damian de Allende who were rested last week.

Malherbe is joined in the front row by hooker Scarra Ntubeni alongside Steven Kitshoff, with Bongi Mbonambi and Wilco Louw among the replacements.

Lock JD Schickerling returns from injury and starts in the second row, with Eben Etzebeth also making his return but from the replacements bench.

In the backline Jean-Luc du Plessis is back at flyhalf alongside inside centre De Allende, after both players were rested last week, with JJ Engelbrecht at outside-centre in place of the injured Ruhan Nel.

Stormers: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Kobus van Dyk, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Ernst van Rhyn, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Joshua Stander, 23 Seabelo Senatla.