Springboks reveal Rugby World Cup jersey
The Springboks have revealed their 2019 Rugby Cup jersey that they will play in, in Japan in September.
The new Springbok jersey, which will go on sale in South Africa on Friday, was designed with unique characteristics and features to compliment the playing style and technical requirements of the Boks.
At the same time jersey manufacturer, Asics, launched an all-new brand film, “What is the difference?”, which offers an inside look into the dedication, sacrifice and focus it requires for a professional rugby player to be selected to represent his country on the biggest stage that rugby has to offer.
REVEALED! The Boks will be wearing an “unstoppable” jersey, designed and manufactured by SA Rugby’s official apparel and footwear sponsor ASICS, at the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year. Find out more here: https://t.co/3ipItj0AUu pic.twitter.com/sNOfr2sGVp— Springboks (@Springboks) April 25, 2019
This one, your one, my one.— ASICS Rugby (@ASICSRugby) April 25, 2019
Introducing the new @Springboks Jersey for 2019. 🇿🇦🏉#MoveAsOne #ASICSRugby #LoveRugby pic.twitter.com/NzVZYuDdy7
