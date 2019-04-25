View all in Latest
Springboks reveal Rugby World Cup jersey

The Springboks have revealed their 2019 Rugby Cup jersey that they will play in, in Japan in September.

A rendering of the new Springbok rugby jersey. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
A rendering of the new Springbok rugby jersey. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have revealed the jersey that they will play in at the 2019 Rugby Cup in Japan later this year.

The new Springbok jersey, which will go on sale in South Africa on Friday, was designed with unique characteristics and features to compliment the playing style and technical requirements of the Boks.

At the same time jersey manufacturer, Asics, launched an all-new brand film, “What is the difference?”, which offers an inside look into the dedication, sacrifice and focus it requires for a professional rugby player to be selected to represent his country on the biggest stage that rugby has to offer.

