South African Cheese Festival celebrates 18 years with new ideas

CAPE TOWN - Cheese lovers can get ready for one of the biggest culinary events on the Cape's calendar as the South African Cheese Festival celebrates its 18th anniversary this weekend.

The event, which draws about 30,000 visitors, will be hosting 170 exhibitors.

The event runs from Friday to Sunday at Sandringham Farm, just outside Stellenbosch.

Visitors will get to experience the biggest variety of local and international cheeses, wines and live music.

The Agri-Expo's Isabeau Botha said: “When you have 18 years behind you, you need new ideas and this year we’re bringing you the brand-new Italian piazza with all kinds of Italian goodies and also bringing you the brand-new craft canopy with all kinds of wine, beer and craft gin.”