South African Cheese Festival celebrates 18 years with new ideas

-
Amnesty, monitors say US-led coalition killed 1,600 civilians in Syria's RaqqaWorld
-
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only communityLocal
-
Eskom promises to restore power to parts of NW after heavy rainsLocal
-
Pikitup clears waste backlog in Alexandra following weeks of protestsLocal
-
Winter is coming: Gauteng residents urged to save water, despite heavy rainLocal
-
Fight with DA is about clearing my ‘priceless’ name – De LillePolitics
-
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only communityLocal
-
Eskom promises to restore power to parts of NW after heavy rainsLocal
-
Pikitup clears waste backlog in Alexandra following weeks of protestsLocal
-
Winter is coming: Gauteng residents urged to save water, despite heavy rainLocal
-
Fight with DA is about clearing my ‘priceless’ name – De LillePolitics
-
CT Dial-a-Ride users demand more for people with disabilitiesLocal
Popular Topics
-
Fight with DA is about clearing my ‘priceless’ name – De LillePolitics
-
DA’s Solly Msimanga announces Gauteng jobs planPolitics
-
ANC Western Cape won’t announce premier candidate before 8 MayPolitics
-
'Aunty Pat' seeks inspiration in SowetoPolitics
-
No welcome for Ace Magashule in HermanusPolitics
-
De Lille: DA lied about firing mePolitics
-
Mashaba denies claims timing of inner-city project aimed at boosting DA campaignPolitics
-
DA proposes reopening NC diamond mines to solve unemploymentPolitics
-
Ace Magashule: ANC’s election candidates list will not be amendedPolitics
-
DA’s Solly Msimanga announces Gauteng jobs planPolitics
-
ANC Western Cape won’t announce premier candidate before 8 MayPolitics
-
Mokgoro inquiry report praised for its credibilityPolitics
-
'Aunty Pat' seeks inspiration in SowetoPolitics
-
No welcome for Ace Magashule in HermanusPolitics
-
DA: Venue change for presidential inauguration a waste of moneyPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The triple challenge of Freedom Day this yearOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Why Tiger Woods must acknowledge his blacknessOpinion
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
Popular Topics
-
PIC lost billions buying into Steinhoff without following procedure - DlaminiBusiness
-
Vodacom, MTN fleecing SA consumers, especially the poor - Competition CommissionLocal
-
Amcu under threat of being deregistered as unionBusiness
-
Output at Amplats hit by Eskom power cutsBusiness
-
Citrus and cars: The hidden gems in the SA economyBusiness
-
Court halts planned Numsa strike at ComairBusiness
Popular Topics
-
South African Cheese Festival celebrates 18 years with new ideasLifestyle
-
'Plogging' craze goes global as fitness fanatics take out the trashLifestyle
-
Prince estate to release new album featuring unreleased workLifestyle
-
Oscar winner Malek hints at villain role in Bond 25Lifestyle
-
'Empire' cast want Jussie Smollett to rejoin seriesLifestyle
-
Amy Poehler, once ‘one of the guys’, reflects on her institutionalised misogynyLifestyle
-
Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national ordersLocal
-
How to aid your child's early developmentLifestyle
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removedLifestyle
-
Whiteley ruled out of Crusaders clash with knee injurySport
-
Wayde van Niekerk pulls out of National ChampsSport
-
European clubs to discuss Champions League revampSport
-
Stormers recall their Boks for Bulls clashSport
-
Osaka downs Hsieh in Stuttgart openerSport
-
Former Proteas all-rounder Kallis awarded Order of IkhamangaSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
South African Cheese Festival celebrates 18 years with new ideas
Sandringham Farm visitors will get to experience the biggest variety of local and international cheeses, wines and live music.
CAPE TOWN - Cheese lovers can get ready for one of the biggest culinary events on the Cape's calendar as the South African Cheese Festival celebrates its 18th anniversary this weekend.
The event, which draws about 30,000 visitors, will be hosting 170 exhibitors.
The event runs from Friday to Sunday at Sandringham Farm, just outside Stellenbosch.
Visitors will get to experience the biggest variety of local and international cheeses, wines and live music.
The Agri-Expo's Isabeau Botha said: “When you have 18 years behind you, you need new ideas and this year we’re bringing you the brand-new Italian piazza with all kinds of Italian goodies and also bringing you the brand-new craft canopy with all kinds of wine, beer and craft gin.”
South African Cheese Festival https://t.co/NuVHeJnZpD @SACheeseFest #familyfun #cheese #wine #festival pic.twitter.com/WLIAmBRz2w— wine.co.za | SA Wine (@winecoza) April 24, 2017
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 April 201912 hours ago
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removed10 hours ago
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 23 April 2019one day ago
-
'Plogging' craze goes global as fitness fanatics take out the trashone hour ago
-
Oscar winner Malek hints at villain role in Bond 253 hours ago
-
Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders7 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.