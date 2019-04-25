Soshanguve boy (9) who lost his life saving friend honoured by Ramaphosa
Thapelo Tambeni saved his friend from drowning but lost his own life in the process and he has now been honoured with the Order of Mendi for bravery.
JOHANNESBURG - Nine-year-old Thapelo Tambeni from Soshanguve, who saved his friend from drowning but lost his own life in the process , has been honoured posthumously with the Order of Mendi for bravery by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The president was bestowing the 2019 National Order Awards at Sefako Makgatho Guest House in Tshwane ahead of celebrations to mark 25 years of freedom this Saturday.
The orders awarded were Ikhamanga, Baobab, Luthuli, Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo for foreign nationals who contributed to the struggle for liberation.
Honouring Tambeni, President Ramaphosa wished his family strength, saying he was among the bravest of the brave.
“His brave deed will forever be recorded in our country’s history with those of the fallen soldiers onboard the SS Mendi who perished in the sea en route to the western front during the first World War. There is no order, no honour and no award that can extinguish the loss of a life so young in circumstances so tragic,” Ramaphosa said.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa bestows national order awards
Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nomhle Nkonyeni were among recipients in the Order of Ikhamanga category, which recognises South Africans who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.
Veteran journalist and activist Mathata Tsedu who will be honored for his contribution to journalism speaks about why he took up his pen as a weapon to fight for SA’s liberation. #NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/IfjGRcPw04— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 25, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Petition launched over ‘racist’ report on coloured South African women
-
Amcu under threat of being deregistered as union
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removed
-
DA: Venue change for presidential inauguration a waste of money
-
KZN flood death toll jumps to 70
-
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.