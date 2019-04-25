Shoulder flare-up ends Styen's IPL season
JOHANNESBURG - Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn will return to South Africa after his right shoulder flared up while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
Steyn missed Wednesday’s match against the Kings XI Punjab due to a niggle with his shoulder.
Steyn will be assessed by a shoulder specialist and measures will be put in place to get him ready for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales next month.
Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said Steyn felt “discomfort after his second match at the tournament. Upon assessment and subsequent investigations, a flare-up of his right shoulder was confirmed.”
The 35-year-old was kept out of action for two years due to a shoulder injury that he picked up in Perth in 2016.
Dr Moosajee said they will take every precaution with Steyn ahead of next month’s showpiece.
“With the World Cup around the corner, it is our priority to get him back to full fitness before the squad departs on 19 May . He will consult with a shoulder specialist upon his return and a recovery plan will be put in place.”
The Proteas’ World Cup squad will assemble for their week-long camp on 12 May prior to departing for the tournament, where they play host nation England in the opening game of the tournament of 30 May.
