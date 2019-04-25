Setting deadline to deal with Alex issues wouldn't be clever - Cogta

The inter-ministerial committee tasked with addressing service delivery problems in Alexandra said it would be a mistake to set a timeline on when it plans to address all the township’s issues.

The team, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, held a meeting on Wednesday in Pretoria which was attended by various Cabinet ministers, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

They met to discuss a way forward in addressing grievances raised by Alexandra residents during April’s protests over a lack of services, housing shortages and high levels of crime.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Musa Zondi said on Wednesday the committee would be setting itself up for failure if it sets a deadline to address all the problems.

“It wouldn’t be clever to put a timeline, but we’ll do as much as possible will be done in the short term and, obviously, a longer period.”

