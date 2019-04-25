Rob Packham's defence pokes holes in State witnesses' testimonies

Defence Advocate Craig Webster told the court Rob Packham was not the person seen by Diep River resident Keenan Thomas driving away from the scene.

CAPE TOWN - The defence for alleged wife killer Rob Packham has attempted to poke holes in the testimony of two State witnesses implicating him in his wife's murder.

Defence advocate Craig Webster on Thursday started delivering closing arguments in the Western Cape High Court.

Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.

Webster told the court Packham was not the person seen by Diep River resident Keenan Thomas driving away from the scene of a burning vehicle on the night of 22 February 2018.

He also submitted neighbourhood watch member Paul Grey mistakenly identified the accused as the man driving Gill’s green BMW in the vicinity of Lucius Way in the Southern Suburbs earlier that day.

Both witnesses identified Packham in court and during an ID parade held about seven weeks after the deceased’s body was found at the Diep River train station.

Webster said the process of the ID parade at Hout Bay police station was thoroughly tainted by a number of irregularities, including the fact that there was a seven-week delay, the two witnesses were together before the i-parade, a live parade was not held and several photos of the accused appeared in the media following his arrest.

Webster said because of this, evidence from the two witnesses could not be relied on.