Rise in cruise ships docking in CT beneficial for local economy, says MEC

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town has experienced an increase in local cruising on the coast over the last three years.

In the 2016/2017 "cruise season", 15 cruise ships ran along the Cape coast and in the 2018/2019 period, there were 26 cruises.

Between October 2018 and 20 January, more than 17,000 visitors disembarked in the city. Since then, there have been more than a dozen other cruises, carrying 15,000 passengers altogether.

Economic Opportunities and Tourism MEC Beverley Schafer said that “cruise season” is beneficial for the local economy.

“When I was on Queen Victoria, locally produced wine [was being sold]. All of that is being bought and restocked here [South Africa]. All of that impact jumps right into the rural space if you’re talking about agricultural produce.”