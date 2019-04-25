Rise in cruise ships docking in CT beneficial for local economy, says MEC

-
WC woman due in court for issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificatesLocal
-
Rise in cruise ships docking in CT beneficial for local economy, says MECLocal
-
On her 98th birthday, oldest District Six land claimant hopes for restitutionLocal
-
Petition launched over ‘racist’ report on coloured South African womenLocal
-
Citrus and cars: The hidden gems in the SA economyBusiness
-
DA: Venue change for presidential inauguration a waste of moneyPolitics
-
WC woman due in court for issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificatesLocal
-
Rise in cruise ships docking in CT beneficial for local economy, says MECLocal
-
On her 98th birthday, oldest District Six land claimant hopes for restitutionLocal
-
Petition launched over ‘racist’ report on coloured South African womenLocal
-
Citrus and cars: The hidden gems in the SA economyBusiness
-
DA: Venue change for presidential inauguration a waste of moneyPolitics
Popular Topics
De Lille: DA lied about firing me
-
Mashaba denies claims timing of inner-city project aimed at boosting DA campaignPolitics
-
DA proposes reopening NC diamond mines to solve unemploymentPolitics
-
Ace Magashule: ANC’s election candidates list will not be amendedPolitics
-
Maimane: IEC to probe claims ANC involved in Gauteng protestsPolitics
-
50 at 25: 'No matter what the ANC does, it will still win the election'Politics
-
Free State ANC warns party may pay price at polls over Parly candidate listPolitics
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
50 at 25: 'SA has so much potential but poor leaders'Politics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The triple challenge of Freedom Day this yearOpinion
-
De Lille: DA lied about firing mePolitics
-
Mashaba denies claims timing of inner-city project aimed at boosting DA campaignPolitics
-
DA proposes reopening NC diamond mines to solve unemploymentPolitics
-
Ace Magashule: ANC’s election candidates list will not be amendedPolitics
-
Maimane: IEC to probe claims ANC involved in Gauteng protestsPolitics
-
50 at 25: 'No matter what the ANC does, it will still win the election'Politics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Citrus and cars: The hidden gems in the SA economyBusiness
-
Court halts planned Numsa strike at ComairBusiness
-
Microsoft tops $1 trillion as it predicts more cloud growthBusiness
-
Molefe's options limited in bid to keep R30m Eskom pensionBusiness
-
Rand weakens as consumer confidence declines, stocks downBusiness
-
Twitter users younger, better educated than general public: surveyBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removedLifestyle
-
Home brew: Mossel Bay opens WC's first gin-making schoolLifestyle
-
R Kelly's accuser wins judgment in suit singer failed to answerLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 April 2019Lifestyle
-
‘Dallas’ TV star Ken Kercheval diesLifestyle
-
Alec Baldwin calls for action on climate change at UNLifestyle
-
Twitter users younger, better educated than general public: surveyBusiness
-
Britain's Obama moment? What Harry & Meghan's baby says about raceWorld
-
Hollywood star for ‘Family-Guy’ creator Seth MacFarlaneLifestyle
-
Shoulder flare-up ends Styen's IPL seasonSport
-
Pogba odd man out in PFA team of the yearSport
-
Springboks reveal Rugby World Cup jerseySport
-
Blood, sweat and tears: Vanes-Mari giving it her all for netballSport
-
Andy Murray 'optimistic' he can play this year, says mother JudySport
-
Guardiola urges title calm after Man City beat UnitedSport
-
50 at 25: 'SA has so much potential but poor leaders'Politics
-
Springbok's illegal diamond minersLocal
-
Ramaphosa goes to areas affected by floods in KZNLocal
-
Philippines hit by 2 earthquakes in 1 week: These are the factsWorld
-
Hollywood star for ‘Family-Guy’ creator Seth MacFarlaneLifestyle
-
Lesufi opens walkway at Hoërskool DriehoekLocal
-
R20bn project will create 10,000 jobs in City of JohannesburgLocal
-
What does a 5-month mining strike mean for the community?Local
-
Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this electionPolitics
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
Rise in cruise ships docking in CT beneficial for local economy, says MEC
Between October 2018 and 20 January, more than 17,000 visitors disembarked in the city.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town has experienced an increase in local cruising on the coast over the last three years.
In the 2016/2017 "cruise season", 15 cruise ships ran along the Cape coast and in the 2018/2019 period, there were 26 cruises.
Between October 2018 and 20 January, more than 17,000 visitors disembarked in the city. Since then, there have been more than a dozen other cruises, carrying 15,000 passengers altogether.
Economic Opportunities and Tourism MEC Beverley Schafer said that “cruise season” is beneficial for the local economy.
“When I was on Queen Victoria, locally produced wine [was being sold]. All of that is being bought and restocked here [South Africa]. All of that impact jumps right into the rural space if you’re talking about agricultural produce.”
Timeline
-
Lotus River residents left frustrated as raw sewage mars long weekend activities2 days ago
-
City of CT offers R50k reward for info on murder of ex-law enforcement officer9 days ago
-
CT to get additional CCTV cameras to monitor crime hotspots13 days ago
-
CoCT to launch Easter road safety operation with free vehicle checks13 days ago
Popular in Local
-
KZN flood death toll jumps to 702 hours ago
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removed2 hours ago
-
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money17 hours ago
-
Ace Magashule: ANC’s election candidates list will not be amended3 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends5 hours ago
-
50 at 25: 'No matter what the ANC does, it will still win the election'4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.