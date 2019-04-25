Reinstated PIC secretary considers legal action over suspension

Bongani Mathebula was suspended last year for misconduct after she allegedly leaked confidential information to a whistle-blower.

JOHANNESBURG - Reinstated Public Investment Corporation (PIC) company secretary Bongani Mathebula said she’s considering taking legal action against the corporation.

Mathebula was suspended last year for misconduct after she allegedly leaked confidential information to a whistle-blower.

She was then hauled before a disciplinary hearing by former CEO Dan Matjila.

Shortly after former Matjila’s resignation, Mathebula was reinstated but was slapped with a final written warning.

But she’s challenging this, saying that the move was unwarranted because there was no evidence against her.

“I am considering my legal options on the outcome of the disciplinary hearing and the consequent final written warning for the sake of my reputation as a professional.”

Mathebula told the PIC Inquiry that Matjila and the chairperson of her disciplinary hearing flouted procedures when charging her.

“I’ve demonstrated in my statement it was based on unfounded allegations against me. I am imploring the commission to consider this aspect.”

She urged the inquiry to recommend that she be reimbursed for the financial losses she incurred during her suspension.

