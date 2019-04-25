Putin arrives in Vladivostok for first summit with Kim

Kim's armoured train arrived in the city in Russia's Far East on Wednesday and the two were set for a meeting on an island off the coast.

VLADIVOSTOK - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vladivostok on Thursday for his first-ever talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Kremlin press service said.

Kim's armoured train arrived in the city in Russia's Far East on Wednesday and the two were set for a meeting on an island off the coast.