Police hunt 2 alleged rapists in Alexandra

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for two men in connection with the rape of three women in Alexandra.

It’s alleged that the trio stormed into a house and assaulted the young women, two of whom are aged 17 and 19.

One man was arrested on the scene.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini said that he is facing charges of rape and housebreaking.

“The victims alerted community members. One suspect was arrested and assaulted by community members. He is under guard at a local hospital.”

