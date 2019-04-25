Pikitup clears waste backlog in Alexandra following weeks of protests

The collection followed the entity’s failure to render services during service delivery protests in the township.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg’s waste management entity Pikitup has cleared all the waste backlog in Alexandra.

Over three weeks ago, Alexandra residents went on a rampage blocking streets with burning objects and garbage.

The protests were part of the residents’ shutdown campaign.

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said it took the company three days to clear the area.

“In terms of staff, normally in the area we use 212 general workers, we have increased that to 333. In terms of refuse collection trucks, we normally use seven and we have increased that to 12, and the illegal dumping trucks have been increased from six to eight,” Mkhwanazi said