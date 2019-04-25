On her 98th birthday, oldest District Six land claimant hopes for restitution
Sharifah Khan is one of hundreds of former residents who've been waiting more than 20 years to return to District Six.
CAPE TOWN - One of the oldest District Six land claimants celebrates her 98th birthday today.
Sharifah Khan is one of hundreds of former residents who've been waiting more than 20 years to return to the area.
Litigation has been ongoing between claimants and national government since last year over the issue of restitution.
Khan and her late husband used to own the Bombay Cafe in Hanover Street, a takeaway store that sold delicacies such as samosas and curries.
WATCH: How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?
But they lost their business and their home when apartheid authorities bulldozed them off the land.
Khan says it's still something she thinks about to this day.
“I feel bad about it, because it's been a long time you know. We struggled a long time.”
One of the oldest #DistrictSix land claimants, Sharifah Khan, is celebrating her 98th birthday today. Images: Supplied by the family @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/3GCwBj5iyN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2019
Although her husband passed away a few years after leaving District Six, Khan is hopeful she'll live to see the day she finally gets to return to her old home.
Claimants will square off with the State on 17 May, when the rural development and land reform minister is expected to appear before court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
KZN flood death toll jumps to 70
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removed
-
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
-
Ace Magashule: ANC’s election candidates list will not be amended
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
DA: Venue change for presidential inauguration a waste of money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.