Officials step up relief efforts after deadly KZN floods

More than 50 people have died and hundreds are displaced after heavy rains brought flooding and mudslides to areas around Durban.

CAPE TOWN - Relief efforts in areas devastated by flooding will be stepped up as mop-up operations continue in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited affected areas and announced plans by National Treasury to release emergency funds to help with relief operations.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala explained: “We’re grateful for the support. We’re trying to consolidate the emergency support and ensure that all those who lost their houses get accommodation.”

We thank the communities and individuals who risked their own lives to save loved ones, neighbours or strangers. We also thank the NGOs who are helping those in need by providing shelter, food and ablution facilities. I’ll be going to EC to assess the situation there as well. pic.twitter.com/JL4UXzSA4I — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 24, 2019

HOW TO HELP KZN AND EC FLOOD VICTIMS

The eThekwini Municipality has been hit by heavy rains that have resulted in mudslides.

Several people are still unaccounted for, while some schools and universities remain closed due to the destruction.

Several people on Twitter have replied to the hashtag #CountryDuty and have pledged money, food and general assistance for the victims:

The #CountryDuty team appealing for assistance towards the recent floods that affected Durban and Port St Johns. Drop off details are in the thread and banking details as an alternative are below: — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

Fresh Yumm4 5 Star Junction, Office A13, corner Beyers Naude Drive and Juice Street. Honeydew, 2040



Time: Monday to Friday 8am – 5pm. For Saturday, call the below to make arrangements.

Contact: mandla@fresh-corp.co.za or pearl@fresh-corp.co.za or 0104427154 or 0799468557 pic.twitter.com/2BIocZfhzd — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

SAA Cargo Complex, Boeing Street, Walmer.

Time: Monday to Friday 6am – 9pm.

Contact Thandi prior to arrival on 078 221 5531. pic.twitter.com/UUeR2wueHs — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

Special shout out to @Uber_RSA for coming on board & doing #CountryDuty towards the #KZNFloods #DurbanFloods



Uber will be opening their app for users in Durban to request a ride for free & goods will be dropped off at Durban Drop-Off Points below: pic.twitter.com/oI1J7QlL92 — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 24, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)