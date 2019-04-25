Officials step up relief efforts after deadly KZN floods

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Officials step up relief efforts after deadly KZN floods

More than 50 people have died and hundreds are displaced after heavy rains brought flooding and mudslides to areas around Durban.

More than 50 people were killed following heavy rain and flooding in areas around Durban. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter
More than 50 people were killed following heavy rain and flooding in areas around Durban. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Relief efforts in areas devastated by flooding will be stepped up as mop-up operations continue in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

More than 50 people have died and hundreds are displaced after heavy rain brought flooding and mudslides to areas around Durban.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited affected areas and announced plans by National Treasury to release emergency funds to help with relief operations.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala explained: “We’re grateful for the support. We’re trying to consolidate the emergency support and ensure that all those who lost their houses get accommodation.”

HOW TO HELP KZN AND EC FLOOD VICTIMS

The eThekwini Municipality has been hit by heavy rains that have resulted in mudslides.

Several people are still unaccounted for, while some schools and universities remain closed due to the destruction.

Several people on Twitter have replied to the hashtag #CountryDuty and have pledged money, food and general assistance for the victims:

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA