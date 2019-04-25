Nzimande thanks motorists for helping to decrease Easter road deaths

Preliminary figures show that KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most deaths with 13, followed by Gauteng with 11.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has thanked motorists for heeding calls to obey the rules of the road during the Easter weekend, resulting in decreased fatalities this year.

The final report is expected to be released soon.

Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Nzimande reported that there were 104 fatalities between 18 to 21 April, with the decrease of 41% from the previous Easter period.”

At the same time, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said on Tuesday that despite an increase in the number of road deaths over the Easter weekend, he was happy with the work of officers.

Last week, provincial authorities said they were hoping to halve the number this year but despite an intensive road safety plan this goal was missed.

Most of those who died on Western Cape roads were pedestrians.

In the worst accident, eight people died on the R316 near Caledon in a head-on collision on Monday.

Africa said he was disappointed because one death was already too many.

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)