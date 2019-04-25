NC community urged to assist police in search for missing toddler (2)

During a search this week, an outfit believed to be that of the child was found in the veld adjacent to the residential area in Delportshoop.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape provincial community police board is calling on the community of Delportshoop to assist in the search for a missing two-year toddler.

It is believed the toddler was snatched over the weekend by a man who attempted to rape her mother.



During a search this week, an outfit believed to be that of the child was found in the veld adjacent to the residential area in Delportshoop.

The suspect appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of attempted rape, housebreaking with the intent to steal, housebreaking with the intent to assault and kidnapping.

The board’s public relations officer Tmenn Tafel said: “Our call to the community is to please support the family and help bring the child back home. Anyone with information [that might help us find the child] must contact the police. We pray for the child’s safe return.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)