Namaqualand parents plead with government to build English-medium school
There is only one option for parents who want their children taught in English - an expensive private school. All the public schools in the district are Afrikaans medium.
CAPE TOWN - Some parents in Namaqualand are pleading for an English school.
All the public schools in the district are Afrikaans medium.
There is only one option for parents who want their children to be taught in English - an expensive private school.
Brenda Matebe relocated to Springbok with her two children, in grades one and five, after she received a promotion in 2016.
She said she was forced to take out loans so that her children could attend the only English school in the area, the Springbok Christian Academy.
“I didn't have a choice but to get my children into the English school which was not affordable. It's been hell and back and then back to hell again. I had to get loans just to keep my children in school," she said.
Matebe has been in contact with the parents of more than 120 pupils who are in the same boat.
The Northern Cape education department said it was a "complicated issue" because the pupils in need of an English school don't all live in the same area and aren't in the same grade.
It said the issue had been raised with officials, but ultimately it was up to the governing bodies of schools to decide on the language of instruction based on the numbers.
