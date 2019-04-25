'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Twitter is lit over 2019 finalists
The Mr South Africa account has removed a tweet with pictures of the 2019 finalists after being mocked by social media users.
Mr SA has been trending on social media since the pictures were released. Twitter users have compared the finalists to criminals and have also called out Mr South Africa organisers over the picture quality.
Well Mr South Africa is just showing what's really out there.— Rushé (@Rushe_C) April 25, 2019
That's South African men for you... pic.twitter.com/2Ag1hXtskc
I thought it was a picture of inmates somewhere in prison— Queen Jantjie (@ColzJantjies) April 25, 2019
The account’s admin clapped back at several remarks. In one response to @iKingVele_Le, it said: “Hang on, we never said you need to be Sexy to be Mr SA. All we ask is dedication to a better SA and a good heart. If that’s not good enough for our country then we don’t know what else to give you.”
Hang on, we never said you need to be Sexy to be Mr SA. All we ask is dedication to a better SA and a good heart. If that’s not good enough for our country then we don’t know what else to give you.— Mr South Africa (@MrSAofficial) April 24, 2019
This response sparked debate as many people questioned why Miss SA finalists need to be “flawless”. Miss SA started trending shorty after Mr SA’s response.
Miss South Africa vs Mr South Africa. Y’all can’t be serious 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LSZRpvJorj— iCherri kaNobody (@Ziyanda08) April 25, 2019
Miss SA requirements are so bizarre yet Mr SA requirements you just have to have a "good heart"🙄— qham. (@Qham_qham1) April 25, 2019
If the Mr South Africa account says that the Mr SA contestants only have to have a "good heart" then the same should apply to Miss South Africa.— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) April 25, 2019
It would be nice to see a Miss SA with an afro, a curvaceous Miss SA etc. We are tired of seeing the same face win.
Mr SA's admin later responded on Twitter by retweeting a post by @Cybertaters on cyberbullying and said: “Now this is the mentality we love. Thank you!”
Now this is the mentality we love. Thank you! https://t.co/betppDUWnx— Mr South Africa (@MrSAofficial) April 25, 2019
The winner is expected to be announced in a few months.
