Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders
Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nomhle Nkonyeni are among recipients in the Order of Ikhamanga category, which recognises those who've excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.
JOHANNESBURG - A number of South African icons of the local arts and culture industry have been recognised for their decades-long contribution to their craft by President Cyril Ramaphosa who bestowed the 2019 National Orders Awards on a number of local citizens and eminent foreign nationals on Thursday.
The national orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows, through the president, upon citizens and members of the international community who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free democratic and successful nation, united in its diversity.
Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nomhle Nkonyeni are among recipients in the Order of Ikhamanga category, which recognises South Africans who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.
The Order of #Ikhamanga is bestowed in SILVER on:— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019
MARY MHLONGO TWALA: For her excellent contribution to the performing arts & raising awareness on women’s health issues through storytelling. Her sense of humour & humility have endeared her to the nation at large.#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/ab7MHL5kD4
Congratulations to South African TV Icon & Actress uMama Nomhle Nkonyeni for being honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga. This award is given to extraodinary individuals who have achieved excellence in the arts, culture, literature, music, journalism & sports. #NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/6mxNZFradL— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 25, 2019
Congratulations to uMama @YvonneChakaX2 for being honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver.— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 25, 2019
This award is given to extraodinary individuals who have achieved excellence in the arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sports. Halala! #NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/jjrwLallme
Other Order of Ikhamanga recipients include:
Veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu
The Order of #Ikhamanga is bestowed in SILVER on:— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019
MATHATHA TSEDU: For his excellent contribution to South African journalism and to journalism on the African continent, as well as his selfless contribution to the liberation of our country and continent.#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/RQIaaxispQ
Former Protea Jacques Kallis
The Order of #Ikhamanga is bestowed in SILVER on:— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019
JACQUES KALLIS: For his contribution to the sport of cricket and for placing South Africa on the world sporting map. His stellar career & commitment to the sport inspired many young people to aim for excellence.#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/aL1KEKh3HY
Johaar Mosaval
The Order of #Ikhamanga will be bestowed in GOLD on:— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019
JOHAAR MOSAVAL: For his exceptional contribution to the performing arts through ballet dancing. His talent led him to be the first black South African to become a senior principal dancer at the Royal Ballet.
#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/nTYKcjglQR
Veteran journalist and author of the late Pan African Congress leader Robert Sobukwe's autobiography, Benjamin Pogrund
The Order of #Ikhamanga is bestowed in SILVER on:— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019
BENJAMIN POGRUND: For his excellent contribution to journalism and to scholarship on the liberation struggle. His informative writing shone the light on our country during some of the darkest days in our history.#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/K4dtB5g7Yt
Achmat Davids
The Order of #Ikhamanga in SILVER is bestowed on:— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019
ACHMAT DAVIDS: For his excellent contribution to literature and the preservation of history through storytelling. His work enriched our understanding of the Cape Muslims’ contribution to the development of the Afrikaans language. pic.twitter.com/12flircsHx
"In your commitment to the betterment of yourselves and your communities, you have shown that indeed a fundamental difference exists between being a member of society and being a citizen," Ramaphosa told recipients of all national orders.
"You have gained recognition for your dedication to personal, professional and other improvements; to putting yourselves at the service of your country; and for your willingness to do your part to make South Africa a better place."
Popular in Local
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removed
-
KZN flood death toll jumps to 70
-
Petition launched over ‘racist’ report on coloured South African women
-
DA: Venue change for presidential inauguration a waste of money
-
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.