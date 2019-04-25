Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders

Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nomhle Nkonyeni are among recipients in the Order of Ikhamanga category, which recognises those who've excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

JOHANNESBURG - A number of South African icons of the local arts and culture industry have been recognised for their decades-long contribution to their craft by President Cyril Ramaphosa who bestowed the 2019 National Orders Awards on a number of local citizens and eminent foreign nationals on Thursday.

The national orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows, through the president, upon citizens and members of the international community who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free democratic and successful nation, united in its diversity.

Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nomhle Nkonyeni are among recipients in the Order of Ikhamanga category, which recognises South Africans who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

The Order of #Ikhamanga is bestowed in SILVER on:



MARY MHLONGO TWALA: For her excellent contribution to the performing arts & raising awareness on women’s health issues through storytelling. Her sense of humour & humility have endeared her to the nation at large.#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/ab7MHL5kD4 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019

Congratulations to South African TV Icon & Actress uMama Nomhle Nkonyeni for being honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga. This award is given to extraodinary individuals who have achieved excellence in the arts, culture, literature, music, journalism & sports. #NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/6mxNZFradL — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 25, 2019

Congratulations to uMama @YvonneChakaX2 for being honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver.

This award is given to extraodinary individuals who have achieved excellence in the arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sports. Halala! #NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/jjrwLallme — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 25, 2019

Other Order of Ikhamanga recipients include:

Veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu

The Order of #Ikhamanga is bestowed in SILVER on:



MATHATHA TSEDU: For his excellent contribution to South African journalism and to journalism on the African continent, as well as his selfless contribution to the liberation of our country and continent.#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/RQIaaxispQ — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019

Former Protea Jacques Kallis

The Order of #Ikhamanga is bestowed in SILVER on:



JACQUES KALLIS: For his contribution to the sport of cricket and for placing South Africa on the world sporting map. His stellar career & commitment to the sport inspired many young people to aim for excellence.#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/aL1KEKh3HY — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019

Johaar Mosaval

The Order of #Ikhamanga will be bestowed in GOLD on:



JOHAAR MOSAVAL: For his exceptional contribution to the performing arts through ballet dancing. His talent led him to be the first black South African to become a senior principal dancer at the Royal Ballet.

#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/nTYKcjglQR — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019

Veteran journalist and author of the late Pan African Congress leader Robert Sobukwe's autobiography, Benjamin Pogrund

The Order of #Ikhamanga is bestowed in SILVER on:



BENJAMIN POGRUND: For his excellent contribution to journalism and to scholarship on the liberation struggle. His informative writing shone the light on our country during some of the darkest days in our history.#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/K4dtB5g7Yt — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019

Achmat Davids

The Order of #Ikhamanga in SILVER is bestowed on:



ACHMAT DAVIDS: For his excellent contribution to literature and the preservation of history through storytelling. His work enriched our understanding of the Cape Muslims’ contribution to the development of the Afrikaans language. pic.twitter.com/12flircsHx — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019

"In your commitment to the betterment of yourselves and your communities, you have shown that indeed a fundamental difference exists between being a member of society and being a citizen," Ramaphosa told recipients of all national orders.

"You have gained recognition for your dedication to personal, professional and other improvements; to putting yourselves at the service of your country; and for your willingness to do your part to make South Africa a better place."