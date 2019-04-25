Maimane: IEC to probe claims ANC involved in Gauteng protests
Mmusi Maimane met with the IEC on Wednesday to present what he says is evidence of the ANC’s role, especially during the recent protests in Alexandra.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has promised an investigation into whether the African National Congress (ANC) was involved in shut down campaigns across Gauteng.
Maimane met with the IEC on Wednesday to present what he said was evidence of the ANC’s role, especially during the recent protests in Alexandra.
A number of protests over a lack of services erupted in Gauteng over the past few weeks, with residents threatening to stay away from the polls in May.
Maimane was adamant that the ANC had a hand in the protests.
“We’ve been given information to show that the ANC is fully behind the shutdowns. They’ve been sponsoring them. We have WhatsApp groups and voicemails. We don’t want a situation where our country is held ransom in an unstable environment.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
It's our right to campaign anywhere, says Magashule after cold Hermanus welcome
-
50 at 25: 'No matter what the ANC does, it will still win the election'
-
Free State ANC warns party may pay price at polls over Parly candidate list
-
Ace Magashule: ANC’s election candidates list will not be amended
-
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at polls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.