Maimane: IEC to probe claims ANC involved in Gauteng protests

Mmusi Maimane met with the IEC on Wednesday to present what he says is evidence of the ANC’s role, especially during the recent protests in Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has promised an investigation into whether the African National Congress (ANC) was involved in shut down campaigns across Gauteng.

Maimane met with the IEC on Wednesday to present what he said was evidence of the ANC’s role, especially during the recent protests in Alexandra.

A number of protests over a lack of services erupted in Gauteng over the past few weeks, with residents threatening to stay away from the polls in May.

Maimane was adamant that the ANC had a hand in the protests.

“We’ve been given information to show that the ANC is fully behind the shutdowns. They’ve been sponsoring them. We have WhatsApp groups and voicemails. We don’t want a situation where our country is held ransom in an unstable environment.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)