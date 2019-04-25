Libya asks UN to investigate Tripoli attacks
Libya's UN-recognised government said forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar had killed and displaced civilians, destroyed property and recruited child soldiers.
UNITED NATIONS, United States - Libya has asked the UN Security Council to dispatch a fact-finding mission to investigate attacks on civilians in Tripoli, according to a letter released on Thursday.
Libya's UN-recognised government said forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar had killed and displaced civilians, destroyed property, recruited child soldiers and used heavy artillery and Grad missiles on populated areas.
The government requested that the council "delegate a fact-finding mission to investigate the violations committed by the attacking forces in the city of Tripoli," said the letter dated April 18 from Libyan Ambassador Elmahdi Elmajerbi.
The council has been unable to agree on a draft resolution put forward by Britain demanding a ceasefire in Tripoli after Haftar's forces launched an offensive on 4 April to seize the capital.
Russia has opposed a text that singles out Haftar for criticism while the United States has asked for more time to consider the situation, according to UN diplomats.
After forces loyal to the Tripoli-based government of national unity launched a counter-attack last weekend, the International Committee for the Red Cross warned that residential areas of Tripoli were being turned into battlefields.
At least 278 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the clashes, according to the World Health Organisation.
More than 35,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.
Popular in Africa
-
Cyclone Kenneth: Mozambique braces itself for landing of storm
-
HRW laments sex-for-aid trade faced by Mozambican cyclone survivors
-
Sudan converge on army HQ for 'million-strong' protest
-
Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday
-
Zimbabwe acquits 7 unionists arrested ahead of protests
-
Rescue SA team on standby to help Moz deal with latest cyclone
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.