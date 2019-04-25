KZN flood victims waiting for aid seek shelter at neighbours, relatives' homes
The death toll from the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal earlier this week has risen to about 70.
DURBAN - Fikelephi Mungwe from Umlazi recalled to Eyewitness News the excitement she had when she was awarded her RDP home, but now nothing is left of it.
She is among flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal who say they have resorted to finding shelter at neighbours and relatives' homes while they wait helplessly for aid.
“My pots food and furniture have all been washed away by the floods. I’ve lost everything that I had left for my children in the house…I have nothing,” she said.
Mungwe showed Eyewitness News her couch in a sinkhole that had swallowed her house.
She said she was waiting for any assistance and was taking shelter at a relative’s home.
Torrential rains have destroyed homes, roads, and other infrastructure and have left thousands of people destitute, mainly in the southern coastal region of the city.
#KZNFloods Some Umlazi residents show EWN what’s left of their homes. Many have nothing left but the clothes on their back, they say they’ve resorted to finding shelter at neighbors homes as they have not yet received any help. TK pic.twitter.com/NhOxKQZmMq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2019
