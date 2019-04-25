KZN flood death toll jumps to 70

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

KZN flood death toll jumps to 70

Heavy rains swept through the province during the Easter weekend, leaving hundreds homeless.

Police officers try to rescue people trapped in their homes destroyed in a mudslide following torrential downpours and flash floods, near Westcliff Secondary School in Chatsworth, south of Durban on 23 April 2019. Picture: AFP
Police officers try to rescue people trapped in their homes destroyed in a mudslide following torrential downpours and flash floods, near Westcliff Secondary School in Chatsworth, south of Durban on 23 April 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government has confirmed that the death toll resulting from recent floods has now risen to 70.

The province has been severely affected by the heavy rains that started during the Easter weekend, leaving many missing and about 1,000 people displaced in Durban.

Port Shepstone, the Ilembe, and King Cetshwayo district municipalities have also been affected by the deadly floods.

Humanitarian aid has started pouring in, with Gift of the Givers continuing with distributions today.

Acting Premier Sihle Zikalala has been talking to the SABC.

"The figure is for the whole province, it's not only for Durban. It includes all other areas."

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited affected areas and announced plans by National Treasury to release emergency funds to help with relief operations.

WATCH: Ramaphosa goes to areas affected by floods in KZN

HOW TO HELP KZN AND EC FLOOD VICTIMS

Civil society group #CountryDuty has set up collection points in various cities across the country for donations for those affected by the floods in KZN and the Eastern Cape.

The requested supplies include toiletries, school supplies, clothing, blankets, shoes and crockery.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA