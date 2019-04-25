KZN flood death toll jumps to 70

Heavy rains swept through the province during the Easter weekend, leaving hundreds homeless.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government has confirmed that the death toll resulting from recent floods has now risen to 70.

The province has been severely affected by the heavy rains that started during the Easter weekend, leaving many missing and about 1,000 people displaced in Durban.

Port Shepstone, the Ilembe, and King Cetshwayo district municipalities have also been affected by the deadly floods.

Humanitarian aid has started pouring in, with Gift of the Givers continuing with distributions today.

Acting Premier Sihle Zikalala has been talking to the SABC.

"The figure is for the whole province, it's not only for Durban. It includes all other areas."

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited affected areas and announced plans by National Treasury to release emergency funds to help with relief operations.

WATCH: Ramaphosa goes to areas affected by floods in KZN

HOW TO HELP KZN AND EC FLOOD VICTIMS

Civil society group #CountryDuty has set up collection points in various cities across the country for donations for those affected by the floods in KZN and the Eastern Cape.

The requested supplies include toiletries, school supplies, clothing, blankets, shoes and crockery.

Fresh Yumm4 5 Star Junction, Office A13, corner Beyers Naude Drive and Juice Street. Honeydew, 2040



Time: Monday to Friday 8am – 5pm. For Saturday, call the below to make arrangements.

Contact: mandla@fresh-corp.co.za or pearl@fresh-corp.co.za or 0104427154 or 0799468557 pic.twitter.com/2BIocZfhzd — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019