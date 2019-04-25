Kaizer Chiefs terminate Ekstein and Páez contracts
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they reached a mutual agreement with Hendrick Ekstein to terminate his contract.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they've terminated the contracts of midfielder Hendrick Ekstein and striker Gustavo Páez.
Ekstein has been stuck in a contractual battle with the Glamour Boys in the past few weeks but on Thursday the club confirmed that they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate the contract.
Venezuelan striker Páez has also left the club after a new deal was not offered to him after struggling for game time in recent times since the arrival of coach Ernst Middendorp in December.
Chiefs are stranded at seventh place on the Absa Premiership table and look set to go another season without a league title but are in line to claim a Nedbank Cup crown when they compete in the final against NFD side TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 18 May.
Player Updates— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 25, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the termination of contract on mutual consent of midfielder Hendrick Ekstein. The midfielder was promoted from Chiefs Development in October 2013
We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3FPsvgCMj0
Player Updates— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 25, 2019
The Club and striker Gustavo Paez have parted ways. Paez joined Kaizer Chiefs in January 2017 and will not have his contract renewed.
We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3EmyddbmqF
Player Updates— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 25, 2019
The Club and midfielder Kgotso Malope have parted ways. Malope was promoted from Chiefs Development in July 2013 and has since been sent on loan to various Clubs including Moroka Swallows.
We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/V0MffkyFGB
Popular in Sport
-
All-star line-up for CAF Champions League semifinals
-
Scrambled goal takes Orlando Pirates closer to title
-
Wayde van Niekerk pulls out of National Champs
-
European clubs to discuss Champions League revamp
-
Bok Rugby World Cup jersey: The tech, design and heritage
-
PSL & Sundowns submit documents to PSL on Wayne Arendse sanction
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.