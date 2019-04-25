Kaizer Chiefs terminate Ekstein and Páez contracts

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they reached a mutual agreement with Hendrick Ekstein to terminate his contract.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they've terminated the contracts of midfielder Hendrick Ekstein and striker Gustavo Páez.

Ekstein has been stuck in a contractual battle with the Glamour Boys in the past few weeks but on Thursday the club confirmed that they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate the contract.

Venezuelan striker Páez has also left the club after a new deal was not offered to him after struggling for game time in recent times since the arrival of coach Ernst Middendorp in December.

Chiefs are stranded at seventh place on the Absa Premiership table and look set to go another season without a league title but are in line to claim a Nedbank Cup crown when they compete in the final against NFD side TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 18 May.

Player Updates



Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the termination of contract on mutual consent of midfielder Hendrick Ekstein. The midfielder was promoted from Chiefs Development in October 2013



We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3FPsvgCMj0 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 25, 2019

Player Updates



The Club and striker Gustavo Paez have parted ways. Paez joined Kaizer Chiefs in January 2017 and will not have his contract renewed.



We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3EmyddbmqF — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 25, 2019