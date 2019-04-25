Jiba awaits Ramaphosa decision after filing requested representations

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has recommended that both Jiba and Mrwebi be removed from office because they are neither fit nor proper to hold the positions.

PRETORIA - Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s attorney has confirmed that they’ve filed representations to President Cyril Ramaphosa in relation to the Mokgoro Commission Report but have not yet been notified of his decision.

Ramaphosa established the commission in October last year and appointed Mokgoro to investigate the matter.



Jiba's attorney Zola Majavu said that they have received a copy of the report and a request to file representations.

“We complied with that request and are yet to receive a formal request from the Presidency. It’s been reported that a decision has been made, but we’re not yet able to comment on this until we receive formal communication from the Presidency.”

