Jiba awaits Ramaphosa decision after filing requested representations
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has recommended that both Jiba and Mrwebi be removed from office because they are neither fit nor proper to hold the positions.
PRETORIA - Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s attorney has confirmed that they’ve filed representations to President Cyril Ramaphosa in relation to the Mokgoro Commission Report but have not yet been notified of his decision.
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has recommended that both Jiba and Mrwebi be removed from office because they are neither fit nor proper to hold the positions.
Ramaphosa established the commission in October last year and appointed Mokgoro to investigate the matter.
Jiba's attorney Zola Majavu said that they have received a copy of the report and a request to file representations.
“We complied with that request and are yet to receive a formal request from the Presidency. It’s been reported that a decision has been made, but we’re not yet able to comment on this until we receive formal communication from the Presidency.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Mokgoro report says neither Mrwebi nor Jiba is fit for the NPA
-
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
It's our right to campaign anywhere, says Magashule after cold Hermanus welcome
-
Mokgoro Inquiry: These are the key findings against Jiba and Mrwebi
-
50 at 25: 'No matter what the ANC does, it will still win the election'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.