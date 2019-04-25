Home brew: Mossel Bay opens WC's first gin-making school

Sri Lanka Catholic churches halt public services over security fears
Visitors can brew their very own personalised concoctions at the Inverroche Gin School.
CAPE TOWN - Tourism in Mossel Bay is thirsty for a gin and tonic.
The Western Cape's first gin-making school has opened in Mossel Bay.
School manager Vernol Constance explained: “Not everyone can say they make their own gin. People really take this as sentimental value. You can name your own gin. At the end of the programme, we take you 77,000 years back to when clay was discovered. You can put your fingerprint on the bottle with it.”
