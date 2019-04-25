WC woman due in court for issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

WC woman due in court for issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates

The 36-year-old is allegedly linked to the capturing of applications onto the National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS).

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested a woman for allegedly issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates in Jeffreys Bay.

The 36-year-old is allegedly linked to the capturing of applications onto the National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS).

These applications, for Western Cape vehicles, were allegedly issued with roadworthy certificates without being present at the vehicle testing station for examination.

Her arrest comes after four others were previously apprehended in Jeffreys Bay, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town last month.

The Hawks Philani Nkwalase said: “The suspect was arrested on 24 April. The suspect, who is a former cashier, was allegedly linked to the capturing of applications to the eNaTIS system.”

She is expected to appear at Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Thursday, together with her alleged accomplices who're out on bail.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA