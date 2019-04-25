WC woman due in court for issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates

The 36-year-old is allegedly linked to the capturing of applications onto the National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS).

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested a woman for allegedly issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates in Jeffreys Bay.

The 36-year-old is allegedly linked to the capturing of applications onto the National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS).

These applications, for Western Cape vehicles, were allegedly issued with roadworthy certificates without being present at the vehicle testing station for examination.

Her arrest comes after four others were previously apprehended in Jeffreys Bay, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town last month.

The Hawks Philani Nkwalase said: “The suspect was arrested on 24 April. The suspect, who is a former cashier, was allegedly linked to the capturing of applications to the eNaTIS system.”

She is expected to appear at Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Thursday, together with her alleged accomplices who're out on bail.