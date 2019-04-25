View all in Latest
Govt clarifies short-term action plan to address Alex grievances

Pressing issues that have plagued Alexandra for years are finally getting high-level attention.

FILE: Alexandra residents march to the City of Johannesburg local municipal offices on 8 April 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Alexandra residents march to the City of Johannesburg local municipal offices on 8 April 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle service delivery issues in Alexandra, says it has set a short-term action plan of six months to address immediate grievances in the township.

The first meeting held in Pretoria on Wednesday was attended by representatives from all three spheres of government, including ministers, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Earlier in April, residents took to the streets of the township and even marched to council offices to demand better services.

Pressing issues that have plagued Alexandra for years are finally getting high-level attention, with the government responding to resident’s concerns with timeframes and a clearer action plan.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Musa Zondi said on Wednesday that work has already begun to renew the township.

“Specific things that need to be done immediately, like the actual planning of Alex and making sure that there are police, so that they can tackle crime [in the area].”

Zondi added that after the six months’ clean-up campaign, they will turn their attention to other long-term challenges raised by the residents.

He admitted this will take time.

“The issues around Alexandra come from a very long period, and it’s not going to take a short while to fix them.”

Meanwhile, the inter-ministerial committee said it is encouraged by the cooperation shown by representatives from various governments.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

