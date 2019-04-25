FS municipalities urged to be on alert after KZN floods
Parts of the Free State have been hit by rain, but the department says there’s nothing to worry about at this stage.
JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Cooperative Governance Department has called on municipalities to be on alert after the deadly floods in neighbouring KwaZulu-Natal.
Parts of the Free State have been hit by rain, but the department said there’s nothing to worry about at this stage. The weather service said that only a 10% chance of downpours is expected.
The weather service has also warned of severe thunderstorms that are expected over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and southern parts of Mpumalanga.
Torrential rains have destroyed homes, roads and other infrastructure, and have left thousands of people destitute, mainly in the southern coastal region of Durban.
WATCH: Ramaphosa goes to areas affected by floods in KZN
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
