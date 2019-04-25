Free State ANC warns party may pay price at polls over Parly candidate list
There has been a string of disputes launched by ANC members over their exclusion from the party’s list of candidates to Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has been warned that it will pay the price at the polls if it ignores disputes by disgruntled members, who are challenging the party’s list of candidates to Parliament.
Three ANC members in the Free State who lost a court case against the party on Wednesday said that other colleagues share their sentiment over what they say is the rigged list.
The Johannesburg High Court struck off the roll an application which sought to declare the provincial list conference unconstitutional and invalid.
The applicants were unhappy that their names were excluded from the list.
The party has also had its hands full dealing with criticism around some of the controversial inclusions.
ANC Free State member Dan Kgothule said on Wednesday the party will pay the price: “It’s going to affect our winning percentage.”
But the ANC doesn’t seem to think so.
It’s called on its members to refocus their energies on campaigning for the party ahead of elections instead of dragging the organisation to court.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
