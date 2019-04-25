Four emergency agency staff kidnapped in southern Nigeria

Three men and a woman from the National Emergency Management Agengy were snatched, the source said.

WARRI - Four Nigerian emergency agency workers were kidnapped on Wednesday as they returned from an assignment in oil-rich Rivers State in southern Nigeria, security sources said.

"They actually went on an official assignment in the area when the hoodlums struck and abducted them to an unknown destination," Walson Brandon, local NEMA coordinator, told AFF.

A fifth person, also a NEMA worker, was with the group when it was attacked but managed to escape, he added.

Kidnapping for ransom is rife in Rivers. Victims are often released after a few days once ransoms are paid.