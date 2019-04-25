-
Four emergency agency staff kidnapped in southern Nigeria
Three men and a woman from the National Emergency Management Agengy were snatched, the source said.
WARRI - Four Nigerian emergency agency workers were kidnapped on Wednesday as they returned from an assignment in oil-rich Rivers State in southern Nigeria, security sources said.
Three men and a woman from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were snatched, the source said.
"They actually went on an official assignment in the area when the hoodlums struck and abducted them to an unknown destination," Walson Brandon, local NEMA coordinator, told AFF.
A fifth person, also a NEMA worker, was with the group when it was attacked but managed to escape, he added.
Kidnapping for ransom is rife in Rivers. Victims are often released after a few days once ransoms are paid.
Timeline
-
Interpol rescues dozens of child slaves from markets in West Africa14 hours ago
-
10 dead, 30 children hurt as Nigeria policeman rams car into crowd2 days ago
-
British aid worker, Nigerian man shot dead at resort, 4 tourists abducted3 days ago
-
Nigeria's Buhari signs law to increase minimum wage - aide6 days ago
Popular in Africa
-
Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday10 hours ago
-
Moroccan police use water cannon to disperse protesting teachersone hour ago
-
Interpol rescues dozens of child slaves from markets in West Africa14 hours ago
-
Ghana eyes world record in medical drone service13 hours ago
-
Ebola infections surge amid violence and distrust in DRC14 hours ago
-
Mali leader sacks generals, disbands vigilantes after massacre31 days ago
