Former Proteas all-rounder Kallis awarded Order of Ikhamanga

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been bestowed an Order of Ikhamanga in the silver division by President Cyril Ramaphosa for his contribution to cricket and the role he has played in putting South Africa on the world sports map.

The national orders ceremony was presided over on Thursday by Ramaphosa at a function in Tshwane. Kallis was not able to attend in person because of his involvement in the Indian Premier League as head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders and the award was accepted on his behalf by his wife, Charlene, and former Proteas all-rounder, David Rundle.

Kallis played 166 Test matches for the Proteas scoring 13,289 runs at an average of 55.37. He also scored 45 hundreds in the longest format of the game with a top score of 224 and also took 292 wickets.