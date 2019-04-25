Flood damage being assessed in Eastern Cape

Mamnkeli Ngam, from the Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department, says teams are assessing the exact extent of the damage in affected areas.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster teams are continuing to assess flood damage in various parts of the Eastern Cape, where four people died.

Among the victims was a 21-month-old child who fell into a ditch in Nelson Mandela Bay and a 12-year-old schoolgirl who drowned while trying to cross an overflowing bridge over the Mdumbi River.

Mamnkeli Ngam, from the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department, said that teams were assessing the exact extent of the damage in affected areas.

“We need to know how big the damage is in order to inform authorities.”

He said that once this has been determined, they'll know what assistance they need.

“Our teams are doing good work to determine the type of damage that’s been incurred so that we can get the necessary assistance from national government.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)