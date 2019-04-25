Eskom promises to restore power to parts of NW after heavy rains
The power utility said the affected areas included Coligny, Lichtenburg, Ventersdorp, Bloemhof, Mimosa and surrounds.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said some residents in the North West were in the dark because of disruptions to power following heavy rains.
The power utility said on Thursday the affected areas included Coligny, Lichtenburg, Ventersdorp, Bloemhof, Mimosa and surrounds.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said the power utility's technicians were aiming to restore power soon.
“All of these areas in terms of our plan, if things go well they should be back on stream at about 7pm this evening, but because we are covering a wide area it might take some time,” he said.
Popular in Local
-
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only community
-
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
-
Petition launched over ‘racist’ report on coloured South African women
-
Here’s how much MTN & Vodacom charge for data in other countries
-
Fight with DA is about clearing my ‘priceless’ name – De Lille
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.