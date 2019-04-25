View all in Latest
Eskom promises to restore power to parts of NW after heavy rains

The power utility said the affected areas included Coligny, Lichtenburg, Ventersdorp, Bloemhof, Mimosa and surrounds.

Picture: Eskom
Picture: Eskom
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said some residents in the North West were in the dark because of disruptions to power following heavy rains.

The power utility said on Thursday the affected areas included Coligny, Lichtenburg, Ventersdorp, Bloemhof, Mimosa and surrounds.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said the power utility's technicians were aiming to restore power soon.

“All of these areas in terms of our plan, if things go well they should be back on stream at about 7pm this evening, but because we are covering a wide area it might take some time,” he said.

