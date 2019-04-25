Fight with DA is about clearing my ‘priceless’ name – De Lille

Patricia de Lille also said she could not allow the DA to lead the country because it was a party of liars.

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Good party Patricia de Lille says her fight against the Democratic Alliance (DA) is aimed at revealing the truth - once and for all.

De Lille was campaigning in Vilakazi Street in Orlando West on Thursday where she also visited the house of apartheid stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The Western Cape High Court is set to rule on Friday in her case against the DA in which she's seeking an apology from her former party for claiming it fired her as Cape Town mayor.

De Lille said her fight was about clearing her name going into the elections.

“My name is priceless. I work very hard and I fought in the struggle for freedom and I know my rights,” she said in Orlando West on Thursday.

She said she could not allow the DA to lead the country because it was a party of liars.

“I want to show South Africans that these people are not truthful. If they can lie about me so openly and so blatantly what more if they want to run the country on their opinion that they have fired me?” she said.

De Lille also wants the court to instruct the DA to stop its telemarketing campaign in which call centre agents have been telling potential voters that it fired her as mayor.

WATCH: 'Aunty Pat' seeks inspiration in Soweto

Speaking about her visit to Mandela House, De Lille said she had come to draw inspiration ahead of the elections on 8 May.

She said her Soweto tour and the death of Madikizela-Mandela a year ago had reminded her of the sacrifices that were made for her and others to enjoy democracy.

“Tata Madiba inspired all of us, so did Mama Winnie. So, when I came to view her body [after she died], it reminded me that that generation of freedom fighters is leaving us one by one.”