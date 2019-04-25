De Lille: DA lied about firing me
Patricia de Lille wants the High Court to compel the DA to apologise to her for claiming it fired her as Cape Town mayor.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal fight with former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will continue on Friday in the Western Cape High Court.
De Lille wants the court to compel the DA to apologise to her for claiming it fired her as Cape Town mayor.
This follows an earlier Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) decision, which ordered the DA to issue an apology to De Lille.
De Lille also wants the court to instruct the DA to stop its telemarketing campaign, where call centre agents tell potential voters that it fired her as mayor.
She said that this will disadvantage her and her Good party in the run-up to the elections and wants the DA stopped.
She told her supporters that the DA refuses to be truthful when dealing with her reasons for leaving the party.
“They lied about firing me when, in fact, they have no evidence.”
The DA argued that the matter should be struck off the roll with costs, as it was not urgent. The court will decide on Friday whether the matter is urgent.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
