DA: Venue change for presidential inauguration a waste of money

The DA has objected to the change of venue for the presidential inauguration from the Union Buildings to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane, saying that it is a waste of money.

The DA said that the new arrangement by the Presidency of moving the inauguration from the Union Buildings to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane, is the clearest sign that the tightening of the expenditure belt by the state has only been lip service.

The DA’s Solly Malatsi told a press briefing in Parliament on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa was fully aware of the state of the country's economy.

“In the face of all of this, we can confirm the presidential inauguration, set to take place on 25 May at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, is set to cost South Africa R120 million.”

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said it was taxpayers and struggling municipalities that were paying for what he called a "big jamboree".

“It is simply unconscionable that this year the Presidency will spend hundreds of millions of rands to transport people, taking precious financial resources from municipalities to fund this jamboree,” he said.

