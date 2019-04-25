DA’s Solly Msimanga announces Gauteng jobs plan

The DA Gauteng premier candidate said should he be elected to power, government-sponsored jobs would be given to deserving individuals.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga on Thursday announced what he calls a bold plan to ensure fair access to jobs.

Msimanga said should he be elected to power, government-sponsored jobs would be given to deserving individuals.

The latest figures released in February showed that Gauteng had an unemployment rate of 29%.

Msimanga said some of the contributing factors to joblessness were persistent unfair practices by the current administration.

Msimanga explained how his plan would work.

“We are going to go around the metro where we register people and we are going [to use] a lottery system to ensure they have an equal opportunity to be randomly selected by a computer for them to be given job opportunities,” he said.