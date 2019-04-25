Cyclone Kenneth: Mozambique braces itself for landing of storm

The cyclone is expected to make landfall in the country on Thursday evening just weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped through Beira, leaving hundreds dead.

JOHANNESBURG - Rescue South Africa said barriers to information were posing a challenge to its efforts to assist communities in parts of Mozambique ahead of a tropical cyclone.

Cyclone Kenneth was expected to make landfall in the country on Thursday evening just weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped through Beira leaving hundreds dead.

Weather forecasters said the storm would bring heavy rains and strong winds.

Communities in the country had been placed on high alert amid concerns of flooding and landslides.

Rescue SA’s Ian Scher said issuing warnings to the northern parts of Mozambique had proven difficult.

“The communication there is difficult and people are simple farmers, it’s not as easy as putting information on the radio and TV, and people would hear that,” he said.