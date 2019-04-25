Court halts planned Numsa strike at Comair

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Court halts planned Numsa strike at Comair

Comair approached the court seeking to interdict the industrial action, which was granted.

Kulula.com aircraft. Picture: Kulula travel
Kulula.com aircraft. Picture: Kulula travel
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court in Johannesburg has prevented Comair employees from going ahead with their planned strike.

This after the court ruled in favour of the low-cost airliner.

Over a week ago, metal workers union Numsa issued a strike notice to the airliner.

Comair approached the court seeking to interdict the industrial action, which was granted.

In its court papers, the firm said that the strike would be illegal.

The court has now referred the dispute for arbitration.

Comair's executive director of airline division Wrenelle Stander: "The judgment means that in this matter, the unequal pay matter, our staff, our employees are unable to strike on this particular matter. We need to resolve it through arbitration. There's no possibility of striking on this matter in the future."

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA