Court halts planned Numsa strike at Comair

Comair approached the court seeking to interdict the industrial action, which was granted.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court in Johannesburg has prevented Comair employees from going ahead with their planned strike.

This after the court ruled in favour of the low-cost airliner.

Over a week ago, metal workers union Numsa issued a strike notice to the airliner.

In its court papers, the firm said that the strike would be illegal.

The court has now referred the dispute for arbitration.

Comair's executive director of airline division Wrenelle Stander: "The judgment means that in this matter, the unequal pay matter, our staff, our employees are unable to strike on this particular matter. We need to resolve it through arbitration. There's no possibility of striking on this matter in the future."