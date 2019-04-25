Blood, sweat and tears: Vanes-Mari giving it her all for netball
Cindy Archillies & Bertram Malgas | Proteas netballer Vanes-Mari Proudfoot is making her way back onto the professional netball court after injury and she is doing so while giving back to the next generation. Here is her story.
More in Multimedia
-
50 at 25: 'SA has so much potential but poor leaders'
-
Springbok's illegal diamond miners
-
Ramaphosa goes to areas affected by floods in KZN
-
Philippines hit by 2 earthquakes in 1 week: These are the facts
-
Hollywood star for ‘Family-Guy’ creator Seth MacFarlane
-
Lesufi opens walkway at Hoërskool Driehoek
-
R20bn project will create 10,000 jobs in City of Johannesburg
-
What does a 5-month mining strike mean for the community?
-
Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this election
-
Mbeki: There was a time I couldn’t campaign for the ANC
-
Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastated
-
Sri Lanka mourns bombing victims
-
Train Comedy: Entertaining Cape Town commuters
-
DA challenges ANC to reveal its premier candidates
-
The deadly Sri Lanka bombings: What happened?
-
Who is the Judas in your life?
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South Africans
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himself
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig Barry
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser myth
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometown
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help you
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.